Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,897,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

