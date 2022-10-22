StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
