Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) CEO Purchases $21,114.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Sarlls purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $21,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

