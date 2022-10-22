Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,125 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

MTBC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

