AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Thursday, September 29th, David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.79. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.