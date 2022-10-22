AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director David Hallal Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) Director David Hallal sold 600,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 29th, David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00.

AlloVir Price Performance

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $791.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.79. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.