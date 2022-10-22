Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $55.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Block by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Block by 83.6% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 67.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 7.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

