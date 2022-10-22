Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Thomas Millner Acquires 80,000 Shares

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.33 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of A$2,186,640.00 ($1,529,118.88).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

