Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.