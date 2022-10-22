Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 6977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

