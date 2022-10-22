Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

