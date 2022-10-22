New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,256 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.88. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

