Wells Fargo & Company Trims UGI (NYSE:UGI) Target Price to $36.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UGI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Institutional Trading of UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,881 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

