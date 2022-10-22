Royal Bank of Canada Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $60.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

