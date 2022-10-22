Morgan Stanley Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $108.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

