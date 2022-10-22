TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TRP stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

