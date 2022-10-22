TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
TrueBlue Price Performance
NYSE:TBI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
Featured Articles
