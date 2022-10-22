Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $77.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

SWX opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,288,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

