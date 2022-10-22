Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Sysco Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

