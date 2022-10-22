Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.
Sysco Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
