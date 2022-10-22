International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
THM stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
