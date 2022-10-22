New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,186 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

