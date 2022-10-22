New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $283.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.74 and a 1 year high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

