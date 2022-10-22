New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.