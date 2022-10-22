Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pentair worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $39.62 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

