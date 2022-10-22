New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 11.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

