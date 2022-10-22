New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl's

Kohl's Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

