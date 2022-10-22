RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 839,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,034,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $138.80 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

