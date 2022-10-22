New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

GTLS opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

