New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Donaldson worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after acquiring an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after acquiring an additional 239,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 173,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.