New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 710 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $612,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

