AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.99. AT&T shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 765,584 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

