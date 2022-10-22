Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

ABT stock opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 29,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

