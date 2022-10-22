New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Middleby by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Middleby by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $128.40 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

