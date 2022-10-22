Profund Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 7.1 %

AMN stock opened at $114.89 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

