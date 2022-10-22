Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,116 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 368,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,743,150. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 3.8 %

PFGC opened at $47.50 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.