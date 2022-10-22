Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

