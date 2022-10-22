Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

