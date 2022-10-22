Profund Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

