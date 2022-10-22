Profund Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFR opened at $142.08 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

