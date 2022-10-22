Profund Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

