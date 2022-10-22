Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,712 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

