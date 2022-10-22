ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $54,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $18,154,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

