Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,361 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $17,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Hayden Brown sold 32,050 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $487,480.50.

On Thursday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.41 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

