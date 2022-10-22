Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

