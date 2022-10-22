Brian Testo Sells 100,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating) Director Brian Testo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,142,301 shares in the company, valued at C$767,787.63.

Brian Testo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Brian Testo sold 71,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$7,455.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Testo sold 29,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$3,045.00.

Shares of CVE GZD opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

