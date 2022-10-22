Hunter Middleton Sells 3,207 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,207 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $10,454.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hunter Middleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Hunter Middleton sold 589 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,979.04.

On Friday, September 16th, Hunter Middleton sold 1,250 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $5,387.50.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Hunter Middleton sold 1,616 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $8,500.16.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EGHT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

