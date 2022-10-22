Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 188,484 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

NYSE FR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

