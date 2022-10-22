Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

