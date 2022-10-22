Profund Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 276.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

