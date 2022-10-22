Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,704,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

