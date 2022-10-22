Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group



The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

